Boxberger allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out one batter and earning a save over Arizona.

Boxberger gave up a leadoff single to Carson Kelly but quickly finished off the next three batters to earn his first save since April 7. He's converted his only two save chances this season and has seven holds alongside a 3.04 ERA. He won't get regular looks in the ninth inning as long as Josh Hader is healthy and dealing.