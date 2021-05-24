Boxberger (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Reds, recording one strikeout and hitting one batter in one-third of an inning.

Boxberger recorded the final out of the fifth inning after striking out Eugenio Suarez, though he had previously loaded the bases when he hit Tucker Barnhart with a pitch. This was Boxberger's first win of the campaign and continues to pitch well even though he's given up runs in two of his last seven appearances. He owns a 4.41 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP across 16.1 innings on the season.