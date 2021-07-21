Boxberger (shoulder) is expected to be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Royals after he checked out fine following a throwing session Tuesday, afdas
The Brewers have stayed away from Boxberger for their past two games while he's dealt with a stiff right shoulder, but his ability to throw Tuesday without discomfort seemingly clears up any threat of him landing on the injured list. With 12 holds and three saves to go with a 3.03 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 42 appearances this season, Boxberger has become a trusted late-inning arm for manager Craig Counsell.
