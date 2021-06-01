Boxberger threw a scoreless 10th frame and picked up the win in Monday's extra-inning victory over the Tigers.
Boxberger spent the early portion of May working in middle relief, but he has played a more prominent role since the Brewers traded J.P. Feyereisen to the Rays on May 21, and that has resulted in him picking up two wins since that date. Boxberger allowed just one hit and posted a 6:2 K:BB in five scoreless innings over his last six appearances, so expect him to remain in the late-inning mix for the time being.
More News
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Picks up one-out win•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Earns save in 10th inning•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Moves up to big club•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Back with Brew Crew on MiLB deal•
-
Brad Boxberger: Released by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Making push for bullpen spot•