Boxberger threw a scoreless 10th frame and picked up the win in Monday's extra-inning victory over the Tigers.

Boxberger spent the early portion of May working in middle relief, but he has played a more prominent role since the Brewers traded J.P. Feyereisen to the Rays on May 21, and that has resulted in him picking up two wins since that date. Boxberger allowed just one hit and posted a 6:2 K:BB in five scoreless innings over his last six appearances, so expect him to remain in the late-inning mix for the time being.