The Brewers activated Lockridge ahead of Friday's series opener in Washington.

Lockridge had been playing at Triple-A El Paso prior to being traded to the Brewers on Thursday, but rather than reporting to Milwaukee's top affiliate, he'll begin his time in his new organization with the big club after Jackson Chourio (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Blake Perkins will likely serve as the primary replacement in center field for Chourio, but the right-handed-hitting Lockridge could become a regular in the Milwaukee lineup against left-handed pitching. With southpaw Mitchell Parker on the bump for Washington on Friday, Lockridge will occupy right field and bat leadoff in his Brewers debut.