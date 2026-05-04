Lockridge is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Lockridge has received fairly steady playing time in the Milwaukee outfield throughout the season, but he appears set to move into more of a short-side platoon role moving forward after the Brewers reinstated Jackson Chourio (hand) from the injured list Monday. Chourio will step in as the Brewers' starting left fielder in his 2026 debut, leaving Lockridge as an odd man out while Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick cover the other two spots in the outfield.