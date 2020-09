Ramey is one of the players to be named later the Brewers are receiving in Monday's trade that sent David Phelps to the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ramey, 20, is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound righty whom the Phillies selected in the 30th round of the 2018 draft. He logged a 2.78 ERA and 30:6 K:BB in 22.2 innings (seven starts) in the Gulf Coast League last year.