Ramey made a rehab appearance for the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday after he had been inactive all season for Low-A Carolina while recovering from a stress fracture in his forearm. He struck out three and allowed a hit over a scoreless inning for the ACL club.

Ramey, whom the Brewers acquired from the Phillies last September, is expected to make a couple more appearances in the ACL before reporting to Carolina.