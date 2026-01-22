The Mets traded Sproat and Jett Williams to the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sproat broke into the majors toward the end of the 2025 season, posting a 4.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP to go with a 17:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings (four starts) with the Mets. The 25-year-old righty's chances of beginning 2026 in the Brewers' rotation increase with Peralta and Myers now out of the picture, though Milwaukee still has enough viable starting options on its roster for Sproat to report to Triple-A Nashville instead.