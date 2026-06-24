Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Fans career-high 10 in win

Sproat (2-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds, allowing one hit while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings.

Sproat turned in the best start of his young career, overpowering Cincinnati's lineup while carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before Jose Trevino lined a single to center field. The right-hander threw 58 of his 80 pitches for strikes and generated an impressive 18 swing-and-misses. His 10 strikeouts set a new career high, and he continued to show improved command by extending his streak to five consecutive starts with two or fewer walks. Sproat now owns a 5.43 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 73:32 K:BB across 69.2 innings this season and is lined up for a rematch against the Reds in his next start, this time at home.