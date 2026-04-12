Sproat (knee) underwent examination, which came back clean on his right knee Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sproat landed awkwardly on his right knee on a diving attempt to field a grounder hit by Nationals second baseman Nasim Nunez in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, but he appears to have avoided any long-term injury. The right-hander entered the contest out of the bullpen, delivering Milwaukee with 3.2 innings of one run ball while allowing four hits and three walks. It's unclear if Sproat's next outing will come as a starter or out of the pen once again, but the fact that he's healthy is good news.