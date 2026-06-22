Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Activated ahead of start

Milwaukee reinstated Woodruff (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Cincinnati.

Woodruff will be making his first start for Milwaukee since April 30, after a bout with right shoulder inflammation kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. The 33-year-old righty made two rehab appearances in the minors prior to being activated, building up to 5.1 innings and 82 pitches in his most recent outing with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday. While Woodruff shouldn't be operating with a major workload restriction in his return from the IL, he'll carry some performance risk following a lengthy layoff from major-league action. Woodruff tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with a second appearance likely to come Sunday at home versus the Cubs if he bounces back well from Monday's start.