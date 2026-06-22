Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Activated ahead of start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Milwaukee reinstated Woodruff (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Cincinnati.

Woodruff will be making his first start for Milwaukee since April 30, after a bout with right shoulder inflammation kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. The 33-year-old righty made two rehab appearances in the minors prior to being activated, building up to 5.1 innings and 82 pitches in his most recent outing with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday. While Woodruff shouldn't be operating with a major workload restriction in his return from the IL, he'll carry some performance risk following a lengthy layoff from major-league action. Woodruff tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with a second appearance likely to come Sunday at home versus the Cubs if he bounces back well from Monday's start.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!