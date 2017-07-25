Woodruff (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The Brewers recalled Woodruff on June 13 to make a spot start in what would have been his MLB debut, but that never came to fruition after the right-hander experienced hamstring tightness prior to the outing, resulting in his being scratched. Though Woodruff is now healthy again following two rehab starts, the Brewers don't have an existing opening in the rotation for him, so he'll continue to make regular starts with Colorado Springs. Over 67.2 innings at Triple-A this season, Woodruff has posted a 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB.