Woodruff allowed seven runs on nine hits in a no-decision against the Rockies, striking out one and walking one in three innings.

Woodruff had a rough night in his second start of the season, needing 81 pitches (50 for strikes) to get through three innings. Only three of the nine hits allowed went for extra bases, but he nonetheless labored through the start and wasn't really fooling the Rockies' lineup. In eight starts last year, Woodruff went 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. If Zach Davies remains on the disabled list and Woodruff fills his vacancy, he would face the Diamondbacks in Arizona in his next start.