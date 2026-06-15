Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Another minor-league start on tap

Woodruff (shoulder) is expected to make another minor-league rehab start Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The Brewers haven't announced which affiliate Woodruff will join for his second rehab start, but he'll be looking to build on the 68-pitch workload he handled with Milwaukee's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate last Tuesday. He turned in so-so results in that appearance, striking out five batters over 3.2 innings but yielding three runs on five hits and two walks. So long as his shoulder checks out fine during his upcoming minor-league outing and his velocity and command are satisfactory, Woodruff could then return from the 15-day injured list as soon as Sunday in Atlanta. Woodruff has been on the shelf since May 1 due to right shoulder inflammation.