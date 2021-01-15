Woodruff agreed to a one-year contract with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Woodruff ranked seventh in the majors in innings (73.2) and ninth in K-BB% (24.9) last season, so he is rightfully being treated like an ace in fantasy drafts. He is certainly the Brewers' ace, and the one starting pitcher on the team who can be reliably counted on to log five-plus innings per outing.
