The Brewers placed Woodruff (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff is just over four months removed from right shoulder surgery and began a throwing program last week. He said the operation went better than expected and that he feels completely normal now, but the rehab process will be slow and steady and a potential return before the end of 2024 will be decided by doctors. In all likelihood, Woodruff won't get on a major-league mound again until 2025.