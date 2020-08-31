Woodruff (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across five innings pitched. He struck out seven.

Woodruff allowed a solo homer to Gregory Polanco in the first and was later taken deep by Josh Bell for a two-run shot in the fourth. Although he was able to punch out seven, the right-hander will certainly be unhappy with yielding three free passes. The 27-year-old will take a 3.67 ERA into his start against the Indians next Sunday.