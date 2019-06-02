Woodruff allowed six runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday.

While he managed to avoid the loss, the Brewers spotted him a five-run lead, so it was rather disappointing Woodruff wasn't able to hold it. The 26-year-old started slowly at the beginning of the season, but he hadn't yielded more than two runs in any of his previous six starts before Saturday. The 10 hits Woodruff allowed was a season high too. Overall, he remains 7-1 and now owns a 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 68.1 innings this season. Woodruff will have another shot against the Pirates on Friday in his next start.