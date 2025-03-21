Woodruff (shoulder) threw two innings in a minor-league spring game Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said the 32-year-old righty's fastball reached 95 mph Friday -- a tick up from the 94 mph he achieved during his one-inning Cactus League appearance March 10. The plan is for Woodruff to travel with the team to New York for its first regular-season series and throw an extended bullpen session. After that, he'll head back to Milwaukee to play in a sim game before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment.