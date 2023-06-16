Woodruff (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff has been playing catch from 120 feet and will reportedly increase his distance to 135-150 feet before beginning mound work. He landed on the IL in mid-April and was cleared to resumed throwing May 24. The Brewers will likely put Woodruff through multiple sessions and a rehab assignment before bringing him back to their rotation, so the 30-year-old ace is likely still a few weeks away from returning.
