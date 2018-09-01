Woodruff was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Woodruff will fill a long-relief role down the stretch, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Woodruff has a 4.80 ERA in 30 innings for the Brewers this season, a near match for the 4.81 ERA he posted in his 43-inning debut last year.

