Woodruff allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings Saturday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Woodruff got through four scoreless innings with relative ease. However, things quickly took a turn in the fifth frame, as he allowed a walk, double and home run consecutively before being pulled from the contest. Positively, Woodruff continued to rack up strikeouts, and he now has 22 punchouts across his last 15.1 frames. He'll look to work deeper into his next start, currently projected to come Friday against the Cubs.