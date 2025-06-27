Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff tossed a 60-pitch sim game Monday and has been given the green light to resume his rehab assignment, which was paused on two separate occasions due to ankle tendinitis and a right elbow contusion. The veteran right-hander has not pitched in a major-league game since undergoing shoulder surgery in October of 2023, but if all goes well Sunday, he could return to the Brewers' rotation next weekend against the Marlins.