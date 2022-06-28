The Brewers reinstated Woodruff (hand) from the 15-day injured list prior to his scheduled start Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

Woodruff was initially placed on the IL on May 30 with a high-ankle sprain, and though he quickly moved past that injury, his return date was pushed back when he was diagnosed June 10 with Raynaud's syndrome, a condition that caused numbness in three of the fingers on his pitching hand. The right-hander no longer seems to be exhibiting symptoms of the condition, as he was sharp during his second rehab start with High-A Wisconsin five days ago. He covered five innings in that outing and shouldn't have any major restrictions with his workload as he slots back into the Milwaukee rotation this week.