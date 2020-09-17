Woodruff (2-4) took the loss while tossing a complete game (seven innings) in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He fanned five and did not issue a walk.

It was a strong showing for Woodruff, but unfortunately for the right-hander, Adam Wainwright was even better for St. Louis. Woodruff was spotted an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but that would be the only run support the Brewers would give him. The Cardinals belted a pair of solo homers and were able to grind out two more runs (one unearned) to hand the 27-year-old his fourth loss of the season. Despite the defeat, Woodruff appears to be trending in a positive direction, allowing just three earned runs across 14 innings during consecutive quality starts. His next start is scheduled to come Tuesday against the Reds.