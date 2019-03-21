Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Confirmed for rotation spot
Woodruff was officially announced as a member of the Brewers' rotation Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff will be rewarded for a strong spring, as he's recorded a 1.84 ERA while striking out 20 batters in 14.2 innings. He'll look to build on a season in which he recorded a 3.61 ERA with an even better 3.30 FIP in 42.1 innings. Chase Anderson will be the odd man out in the Brewers' rotation competition.
