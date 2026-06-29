Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Continues to succeed post-injury

Woodruff did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Woodruff was in complete control throughout the outing, with Miguel Amaya's third-inning double standing as the only hit he allowed. Woodruff has looked outstanding since returning from shoulder surgery, tossing 11.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits with a 16:2 K:BB across his two starts. The veteran has not issued more than two walks in any outing across the entire season. He is set to face Arizona on the road in his next start.