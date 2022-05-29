Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff's right ankle injury may not be significant enough to prevent the right-hander from making his next scheduled turn through the rotation Wednesday in Chicago against the Cubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff's most recent start Friday in St. Louis was cut short after he experienced irritation in the ankle during the fifth inning. For his part, Woodruff told Mark Saxon of MLB.com that he expects to be fine for his next start, but the Brewers won't take any chances with the 29-year-old if they sense that the ankle issue will hinder him from a command standpoint. Woodruff will likely be observed closely during a throwing session Monday before the Brewers decide on his status for this week.