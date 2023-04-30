Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Sunday that Woodruff's recent MRI on his right shoulder was "very positive relative to what it could have been," and that the 30-year-old's target date for a return from the 15-day injured list is by the end of June, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff has been out since April 11 after being diagnosed with a sub-scapular strain in his right elbow. The right-hander will need to build back up his arm strength on top of his normal recovery, but it's positive news that Woodruff looks to be on track to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation before the All-Star break.