Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Cruises to 11th win
Woodruff (11-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 13-1 rout of Atlanta, giving up one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.
While most of Milwaukee's offense came after Woodruff had left the game, his sharp performance ensured the outcome was never really in doubt. The right-hander has six quality starts in his last seven trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.53 ERA and 133:27 K:BB through 114.2 innings into his next outing Sunday in Arizona.
