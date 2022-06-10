Woodruff (ankle) is experiencing symptoms of Raynaud's syndrome, including numbness in the middle three fingers of his right hand, and doesn't have a timeline for his return from the 15-day injured list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old is fully recovered from the ankle sprain that sent him to the injured list in late May, but he's now contending with a more serious issue to his throwing hand. The major problems occur when Woodruff attempts to throw his slider and curveball, so he's scheduled to throw fastballs and changeups off the mound Saturday, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The right-hander has shown some improvement since recently starting a treatment program, but it's unclear when he may be able to rejoin Milwaukee's starting rotation.