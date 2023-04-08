Woodruff (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals after allowing four hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings.

The right-hander scattered four singles and generated 15 swinging strikes as St. Louis was unable to get anything going against him. Woodruff is off to a strong start in 2023 with just one run allowed and a 12:3 K:BB in 11.1 frames, and he tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the rotation during the middle of next week in Arizona.