Woodruff (4-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to earn the win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Woodruff tossed seven shutout innings in his last start, and he replicated the feat Sunday and earned his second straight win. The right-hander has now allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last 10 starts and has recorded double-digit strikeouts in three of his last five outings. Woodruff tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.