Woodruff allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across 7.2 innings Wednesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Woodruff turned in another excellent start, racking up double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive outing. He has been remarkably consistent early this season, throwing at least six innings in each of his last seven starts and allowing more than one run only once in that span. For the season Woodruff has maintained a 1.64 ERA with a 61:12 K:BB across 49.1 innings. He's projected to take mound next Tuesday at Kansas City.