Woodruff allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Woodruff faced the Cubs for the second consecutive start and combined to allow only one earned run across 13 innings with 14 strikeouts and one walk. However, he didn't earn a victory on either occasion, even though he left Tuesday's game with a lead. After a shaky start on Opening Day, Woodruff has produced as expected but will face a challenge in his next start, which is slated to come Monday at San Diego.