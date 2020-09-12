Woodruff threw seven shutout innings on Friday, allowing one hit while striking out 12 during the Brewers 1-0 victory over the Cubs.
After struggling against the Cubs in their previous matchup, Woodruff bounced back in a pitchers' duel, throwing 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes in the victory. He'll carry a 3.40 ERA into his start against the Cardinals next week.
