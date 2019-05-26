Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dominates Phillies for seventh win
Woodruff (7-1) allowed one run on one hit across eight innings, striking out 10 and earning the victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
Woodruff was perfect through five frames before Aaron Knapp took him deep for a solo shot and his lone mistake of the day. On top of mowing down the Phillies on the mound, he also went 2-for-3 with a couple of RBI at the dish. The 26-year-old has now taken a win in each of his last six decision dating back to April 16. Woodruff will carry a 3.22 ERA into Pittsburgh on Saturday.
