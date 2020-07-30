Woodruff struck out 10 batters over 6.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed just one hit and walked only one batter in the contest.

Woodruff was absolutely dominant Wednesday, ceding only an infield single in the first inning and allowing just one batted ball to even reach the outfield. He served up a two-run homer to the Cubs' Ian Happ on Opening Day but has otherwise kept the opponent off the scoreboard over his first two starts of the season.