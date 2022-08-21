Woodruff did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Woodruff failed to complete six innings for the second time in as many starts, as manager Craig Counsell pulled him at 105 pitches after walking Seiya Suzuki with two outs in the sixth. The two runs allowed came from solo home runs off the bats of Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. The righty has now allowed two or more earned runs in each of his last four starts, including two home runs allowed in each of the last three. He will take a 3.51 ERA into his next start.