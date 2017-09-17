Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Earns second major-league victory
Woodruff allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five over seven innings in a winning effort Sunday against the Marlins.
The rookie -- making his sixth career start -- bounced back from his worst career outing to notch his third quality start in six chances. Other than a rough stretch in the fourth inning in which he allowed four straight hits, Woodruff kept Marlins hitters off the basepaths, for the most part, to even up his record at 2-2. Without a day off in the next week, Woodruff would line up to make his next start Friday at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Takes second loss•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Shines in no-decision against Nationals•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled prior to Saturday's start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will return to Brewers on Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Goes 4.2 innings against Colorado•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...