Woodruff allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five over seven innings in a winning effort Sunday against the Marlins.

The rookie -- making his sixth career start -- bounced back from his worst career outing to notch his third quality start in six chances. Other than a rough stretch in the fourth inning in which he allowed four straight hits, Woodruff kept Marlins hitters off the basepaths, for the most part, to even up his record at 2-2. Without a day off in the next week, Woodruff would line up to make his next start Friday at home against the Cubs.

