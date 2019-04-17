Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Earns second win
Woodruff (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six to pick up the win on Tuesday as the Brewers defeated the Cardinals 8-4.
Woodruff shut out the Cardinals for the first five innings, but was touched for a two-run homer by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth. The 26-year-old has a 5.23 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP but an impressive 26:6 K:BB this season, and currently lines up to face the Dodgers at home Sunday.
