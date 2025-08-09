Woodruff (4-0) earned the win Friday against the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Woodruff was excellent Friday, recording 16 whiffs en route to registering eight punchouts for the fourth time in six starts this year. The veteran right-hander was somewhat curiously pulled after throwing just 79 pitches, but it's worth noting that the Brewers have yet to let him reach the 90-pitch threshold after he missed the start of the season due to shoulder and ankle injuries. Woodruff will tote a sparkling 2.29 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB over 35.1 innings into his next appearance, which is set to be a favorable home matchup against the last-place Pirates.