Woodruff allowed a run on nine hits over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
Woodruff was tagged for three hits and a run in the first inning but settled in to keep Cincinnati scoreless over the next five frames. He's allowed just one run in three of his last four starts, lowering his ERA to a stellar 2.06 entering the All-Star break. The 28-year-old owns a 129:25 K:BB through 113.1 innings after recording his fewest strikeouts in an outing since May 18.
