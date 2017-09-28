Woodruff was ripped for six runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings in a 6-0 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. He didn't record a strikeout while taking the loss to move to 2-3 on the season.

After showing great promise in his first several starts, Woodruff limped to the finish line, giving up 19 earned runs over his final 19.1 innings of 2017. He wasn't able to carry forward the success he had missing bats in Double-A and Triple-A to the majors, but Woodruff showed enough to put himself into strong consideration for a rotation spot next year. The 24-year-old righty finishes the season with a 4.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB over 43 innings spanning eight MLB starts.