Woodruff didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings but got tagged in the fifth, and Woodruff exited the game in line for a loss before Christian Yelich bailed him out with a three-run blast in the sixth. Woodruff threw 86 pitches (59 strikes), and his inefficiency continues to limit his ability to record wins despite a strong 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 25.2 innings over five starts. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Minnesota.