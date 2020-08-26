Woodruff (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

After looking unhittable the first time through the order, Woodruff ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. He loaded the bases with nobody out in the fifth, but escaped that inning completely unscathed, limiting the total damage to just two earned runs. Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted earlier this week that Woodruff's wife is pregnant and will be induced Sept. 1; Woodruff plans to pitch Sunday against the Pirates before returning home to Mississippi on Monday. He said he will hopefully return in time for his next start after the birth of his child.