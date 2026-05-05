Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Examined by Dr. Meister
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff (shoulder) was examined by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff went on the 15-day injured list last week with right shoulder inflammation after he had to exit his last outing when his fastball velocity sat in the mid-80s. The consensus seems to be that he's going through a "dead arm" phase, though it's an ominous sign that he's seeking out the opinion of Dr. Meister. The Brewers could have more on Woodruff's status following Tuesday's exam.
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