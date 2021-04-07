Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out eight over seven innings in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

Woodruff was fantastic in a pitchers' duel with the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks on Wednesday. Only three runners reached base against Woodruff -- which came via an error, a single and a fielder's choice. The right-hander is still in search of his first win, but he has a strong 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB across 11 innings this season. He's expected to face the Cubs again Tuesday in his next start.