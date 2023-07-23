Woodruff (shoulder) struck out four batters over three scoreless innings in his rehab debut Saturday with High-A Wisconsin.

Woodruff scattered two hits and threw 27 of his 32 pitches for strikes in a highly encouraging outing against the High-A affiliate of the Reds. He's been sidelined since mid-April with a Grade 2 subscapular strain and still needs to get stretched out with a few more minor-league starts, but the 30-year-old right-hander figures to return to the Brewers' rotation by mid-August if he can avoid setbacks.